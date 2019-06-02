Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Javadekar clarifies no decision taken over teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states

June 02
15:14 2019
NET Bureau

In the wake of a controversy over the recommendation of an HRD Ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday clarified that the committee had only prepared a draft report and no decision has been taken on implementing it.

He asserted that no language should be imposed on anyone.

The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted by Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi Government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

“The committee has submitted its report. The draft has been prepared but Government has not taken any decision. It is just a misunderstanding. We will only take a decision after feedback on the draft has been received,” Javadekar told reporters.

Source: Daily Excelsior

Related Articles

Entertainment

Latest News

