JCB, Tippers and Tractors Builds Flood Control Embankment at Borguli

- Maksam Tayeng

As an attempt to stop flowing of Siang river toward the Borguli village through old Ngopok Korong (Ngopok River), a flood control embankment was built on Friday near Siang river, Arunachal just beside the Borguli village by engaging two JCBs, two tippers and three tractors.

Seeing the Borguli village and its people in a potential threat by Siang river at the time of high flood as water of Siang flows inside the village through old Ngopok Korong river course at the time of major flood, one Rojum (Oning) Tayeng, son of Mebo MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister extended his voluntary help to the villagers by engaging two JCBs and two Tippers at this time of need. At the same line of help to the villagers at the time of need, another senior Party leader of neighboring Kiyit village, one Popok Darin also engaged his tractor for carrying sand gravels and soils to build the embankment. Two more tractors of Borguli village, one of Yung Tayeng and another of Marlo Perme was also engaged voluntarily.

Meanwhile, Siang Affected Village Forum, Capital Complex, Itanagar led by its President, Obang Tayeng, Director, IPR, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh also donated more than 5000 empty cement bags along with few cash to flood affected Borguli village to be used during crash programme of raising/construction of flood control embankment by sand filled bags. Two more persons from Borguli village, one Tokmin Sisam and Gumin Tayeng has also engaged their tractors recently on voluntary ground during the crash programme held few days back.

Appreciating the noble help extended by Rojum Tayeng at the hour of need, senior village leader and former ASM of Borguli, Yung Tayeng has also expressed his gratitude to all other persons who have voluntarily helped and engaged their men and machinery during the flood control activities of Borguli village. He made especial mention of Rojum Tayeng, Popok Darin and Siang Affected Village Forum, capital complex team for their valued help and concern for the Borguli village.