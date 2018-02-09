JD-U Manifesto for Nagaland Focuses on Education

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its election manifesto for Nagaland with focus on revamping education system. The manifesto was released by its state unit president Senchumo NSN Lotha in the presence of JD(U) National General Secretary Afaque A. Khan, National Executive Member Aneel Hegde and State Executive Member Kitoho S. Rotokha in Kohima.

JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is fielding 15 candidates for the February 27 elections in the North-Eastern state. JD(U) is fighting in the state poll on its own. Lotha, however, said we will accept post-poll alliance for formation of government by any party only on the agreement of realizing election manifesto.

In the run-up for the election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Janata Dal (U) shall contest the election with the theme Development With Justice, said Lotha while addressing mediapersons after release of the manifesto. Through the manifesto, JD(U) assured to focus on the education system with importance to development of all government schools, both existing and construction of new buildings.

Lotha said that, voted to power, JD(U) would grant special scholarships to students excelling in mathematics at the school, college and university levels, beside insurance scheme for students studying outside the state for acute sickness and transportation of dead bodies.

Education Commission will be constituted for review of existing education policies, Lotha said. He asserted that business establishments owned, managed and controlled illegally by non-Nagas shall be stopped and such opportunities shall be made available to the capable Naga youths.

In this line, specially target will be benami business, which is run by non-locals in the name of local people. JD(U) also affirmed to ensure that the inherent problem of illegal foreigners, especially from Bangladesh is curbed and suppressed to the lowest ebb by judiciously implementing the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 in toto and other such relevant Acts.

The Inner Line Regulation which is in force since 1873 shall be reviewed and necessary provisions shall be added for the interest of the people of Nagaland, Lotha said. Beside the focus on road development and health sector, an important approach of JD(U) would be repealing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the State.

Expressing that AFSPA has become a tool of state abuse, oppression, and discrimination and has led to Human Rights violation in the North Eastern States especially in Nagaland, Lotha said our elected representatives will raise voice in the House for repealing of the Act while the Party ask our MPs to pursue the matter in Parliament.

With regard to Indo-Naga political issue, Lotha said the party shall always honour the footstep of its founding father Jayaprakash Narayan and his love for the Naga people, by continuing to support an honourable solution to the Naga issue at the earliest. Choose the Arrow (JD(U) election symbol) Today and take the Best Target for tomorrow, urged Lotha to electorates.

-PTI