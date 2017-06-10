JD-U Slams Amit Shah for Calling Mahatma Gandhi ‘Chatur Baniya’

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah’s remark describing Mahatma Gandhi as a “chatur baniya”.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told the media that Shah had insulted the nation and its people by using a “caste” name to address Mahatma Gandhi. “At a time when the country is celebrating 100 years of Champaran Satyagrah of Gandhi, the BJP President has insulted him and the 1.25 crore people of India.”

Neeraj said Shah, who was himself an accused in serious criminal charges and jailed for his criminal acts, was now targeting Mahatma Gandhi by naming his caste. “It is shameful and unforgivable.”

On the other hand, JD-U ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders said that Shah, by calling Gandhi a “chatur baniya”, had exposed his own and the BJP’s mindset and their real agenda. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday refused to say anything over the BJP President’s statement.

Nitish Kumar, also President of the JD-U, maintained silence over Shah’s speech. He simply ignored queries from the media on Shah’s remarks and walked to his vehicle surrounded by security personnel after attending an official function in Patna.

-IANS