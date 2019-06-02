JD(U) Offers Unconditional Support to Khandu Govt

NET Bureau

NDA ally Janata Dal (United), which won seven seats in the recently held Arunachal Assembly polls to emerge as the second largest party after the BJP, has offered unconditional support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP Government in the State.

The Khandu Government, which returned to power in the State by winning 41 seats in the 60-member House, was sworn in on Wednesday last.

The decision to extend unconditional support to the Khandu Government was taken by the JD(U) at a meeting here, attended by its leaders including all the seven newly-elected legislators following a directive from its national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“We got a letter from our party’s national president to support the BJP-led Pema Khandu Government from outside. We do not have any precondition or demand,” JD(U) Legislature Party leader and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso told reporters here on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh JD(U) president Ruhi Tagung said, “Whatever Pema Khandu Government policies will be there, our seven MLAs will cooperate and stand together with the Government.”

Party’s newly-elected MLA Hayeng Mangfi said, “We are not assuming the role of the Leader of the Opposition. We will support the Pema Khandu-led Government from outside.”

Earlier, the NPP, which bagged five seats, announced its decision to extend unconditional support to the Khandu Government in the State.

Source: The Assam Tribune