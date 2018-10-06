JEE Main 2019 Date Released

NET Bureau

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2019 date and shift details on the official website. The JEE Main date and shift details can be accessed from the official websites of the exam and NTA; nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019 will be held as computer based exam in various shifts from January 6 to January 20, 2019. According to a statement released on the exam websites, paper-2 of JEE Main January 2019 will be held on January 8, 2019 in two shifts.

NTA, agency which has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions, concluded JEE Main January on September 30, 2019.

Till its last edition, i.e. JEE Main 2018, the exam was organised by CBSE.

The applicants may find a link for mock test on the official websites, with its help, they may get themselves accustomed with the computer based exam pattern of JEE Main 2019.

In another development in regard to JEE Main exam, the Council of Architecture has amended its Council of Architecture (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983 and revised eligibility criteria to include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as mandatory subjects at 10+2 level for admission to 1st year of 5-Year B.Arch course. JEE Main or Joint Entrance Examination Main scores have been used for admission in B.Arch or Bachelor of Architecture courses in the country.

