Jeremy Larinnunga Wins India’s First-Ever Youth Olympics Gold

NET Bureau

Weightlifter Jeremy Larinnunga on Tuesday bagged India’s first ever gold medal at the third Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lalrinnunga lifted 150 kg in his final attempt to score a combined 274 kg in Men’s 62 kg (Group A) category to win the historic yellow metal.

The 15-year-old, with successful 120 kg and 124 kg lifts in snatch and 142 kg and 150 kg lifts in clean and jerk, pipped Turkey’s Toptas Caner (263 kg) and Jose Manjarres of Colombia (260 kg) in the event.

Earlier, the Indian contingent had clinched three silver medals through Tushar Mane in 10m Air Rifle, Mehuli Ghosh (10m Air Rifle) and Tababi Devi in 44 kg Judo to record their best-ever medal haul (4: one gold, three silver) at the Youth Olympics with one gold and three silver medals. India’s previous best haul, of two medals, came in the 2014 China Youth Olympics. India, comprising of 46 athletes in 13 disciplines, have fielded their largest ever contingent at a Youth Olympic Games.

SOURCE: Zee News