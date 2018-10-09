Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Jeremy Larinnunga Wins India’s First-Ever Youth Olympics Gold

Jeremy Larinnunga Wins India’s First-Ever Youth Olympics Gold
October 09
11:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Weightlifter Jeremy Larinnunga on Tuesday bagged India’s first ever gold medal at the third Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lalrinnunga lifted 150 kg in his final attempt to score a combined 274 kg in Men’s 62 kg (Group A) category to win the historic yellow metal.

The 15-year-old, with successful 120 kg and 124 kg lifts in snatch and 142 kg and 150 kg lifts in clean and jerk, pipped Turkey’s Toptas Caner (263 kg) and Jose Manjarres of Colombia (260 kg) in the event.

Earlier, the Indian contingent had clinched three silver medals through Tushar Mane in 10m Air Rifle, Mehuli Ghosh (10m Air Rifle) and Tababi Devi in 44 kg Judo to record their best-ever medal haul (4: one gold, three silver) at the Youth Olympics with one gold and three silver medals. India’s previous best haul, of two medals, came in the 2014 China Youth Olympics. India, comprising of 46 athletes in 13 disciplines, have fielded their largest ever contingent at a Youth Olympic Games.

SOURCE: Zee News

Tags
gold medalsportsweight liftingyouth olympics
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.