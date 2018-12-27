JFA Condemns AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal’s Behaviour to Scribes

NET Bureau

The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) on Wednesday condemned the ill-treatment of a Parliamentarian to scribes in a media briefing held in Hatsingimari locality of western Assam.

The forum reacted after viewing television visuals where AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was seen abusing a group of scribes following a question put on him.

It may be noted that Ajmal was addressing the press conference where a number of television scribes were present. In due course of interactions one scribe put a hard question over his future plan of actions, which irritated the Lok Sabha member and ended up throwing the microphones with abusing languages targeting the scribes.

“It is a matter of shame for a lawmaker in the world’s largest democracy who could not digest a question in a formal press conference. If the question was not comfortable for Ajmal, he could have simply avoided it. But his aggressive reaction to the scribes was totally unacceptable,” said a statement issued by JFA.

The journalist forum, at the same time, urged all professional media persons to get united against such unruly behavior of men in power with the spirit of authentic journalism for the benefit of our great nation and also survival of the medium.