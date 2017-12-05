Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 05 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Jhankhand MLAs Call on Arunachal CM

December 05
09:52 2017
A four-member delegation of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly headed by its Chairman Rajkishore Mahto called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday.

The Committee with members Jagannath Mahto and Ramkumar Pahan and under secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Ramashish Yadav is on a study tour of five states—West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh since November 24 last.

Khandu while welcoming the Jharkhand legislators and the official, explained in detail the queries posed by them as a part of their study.

“Even though geographically, Arunachal Pradesh is the largest in the Northeast, however with population of about 14 lakhs is one of the lowest,” he added.

The Members of the Committee admitted that despite its small population, Arunachal Pradesh faced several challenges due to its tough terrains, harsh climate, strategic location and late process of development and streamlining.

They lauded Khandu for bringing a fresh life to the developmental process through his youthful vision and vigour.

“Under the youngest Chief Minister of the country, we can see a young Arunachal raring to progress ahead,” observed Rajkishore Mahto.

During the discussion, the members took note of the number of legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, number of electorates, strength of the Opposition, procedure of Assembly sessions, its Committees, sub-Committees, etc.

While inviting the Chief Minister to visit Jharkhand, the members assured to return and travel around the state as visitors to enjoy its natural and cultural grandeur.

Jhankhand MLAs
