Jharkhand to Become Partner State at Goa International Film Festival

NET Bureau

The Goa International Film Festival 2018 is scheduled from November 20 to November 28 and this year Jharkhand will be a partner state. The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting between Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare and Chief Secretary of Jharkhand Sudhir Tripathy at Ranchi.

This will allow Jharkhand to showcase its culture and favourable film making incentives announced by the state government. It was decided to open community radio station at every districts of Jharkhand.

It was also decided to organize Jharkhand Film Festival, under Indian Panorama, in two towns of Jharkhand in the first month of next year.

SOURCE: All India Radio