Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting of Ministry of DoNER

Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting of Ministry of DoNER
February 28
11:18 2020
Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a review meeting of the activities of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Secretary (DoNER), Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officers of Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council (NEC) were present during the meeting, where all the agenda items were taken up for review.

The Union Minister expressed happiness on being informed that for the first time in many years, nearly 93 percent budget of the Ministry of DoNER has been spent for the current financial year till date and he asked the officials to achieve 100 percent target till the end of this fiscal.

Dr Singh asked the Ministry officials to sign an MoU at the earliest with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for opening of new bamboo clusters and technology centres especially in Jammu/Samba/Kathua region. The MoU will provide technical support and help in capacity building of farmers.

Source: News On Air

