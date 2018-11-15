Jitendra Singh Reviews Progress of Hostel Construction for Northeast Students at JNU

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed progress of the hostel to be built for the students from northeast at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and representatives of various concerned departments were also present in the meeting. Later, Dr Singh also paid a visit to the site for hostel building in JNU. The foundation stone of the hostel was laid by Dr Jitendra Singh last year.

The North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of Development of North Eastern is funding totally for the construction of this hostel and an estimated budget for this project is about Rs. 28.30 crore. The hostel will have 224 rooms and accommodate 424 students. Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for Divyang students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by equal number of boys and girls i.e 200 boys and 200 girls.

The four storied hostel will be built in approximately one and a half acre area.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the development of north eastern region has been the priority for the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He spoke about other projects, such as setting up of hostel for northeast girl students in Bangalore University, North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi, among others.

The Minister said that North eastern students face many problems while residing in other parts of country and building of such hostels will help them in pursuing their studies. He said that the students other regions of the country will also be accommodated in this hostel so that they mingle with each and develop a bond among themselves. The Minister asked that concerned departments to expedite the project and complete the work in a time-bound manner.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, said that JNU has more than 8,500 students, out of which about 10% students are from Northeastern region. He said that the work is in progress for setting up of hostel for these students in JNU campus and clearances are being taken from various departments including forest department and Delhi Urban Arts Commission. The construction is likely to begin in the next one or two months, he added.

(Image Credit: Jammu links News)