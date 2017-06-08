J&K BJP Legislator Demands Ban on Momos

A BJP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a ban on Momos alleging that the dish is more dangerous than alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Ramesh Arora, member of the legislative council, believes that Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate) used in momos’ recipe is harmful to health and can even cause cancer. Arora thinks momos are the “The root cause of several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine.”

“Ajinomoto, a kind of salt, causes serious diseases, including cancer. It is responsible for converting a minor headache into migraine. Besides memory loss, regular consumption for two to three years causes cancer of the stomach. They are found to be more harmful than alcohol and psychotropic drugs,” Ramesh Arora said.

Ramesh Arora has been campaigning for imposing ban on street foods including momos in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP MLC also met state health minister Bali Bhagat, seeking prohibition on sale of momos and Chinese street food.