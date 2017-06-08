Thu, 08 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

J&K BJP Legislator Demands Ban on Momos

J&K BJP Legislator Demands Ban on Momos
June 08
15:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A BJP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a ban on Momos alleging that the dish is more dangerous than alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Ramesh Arora, member of the legislative council, believes that Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate) used in momos’ recipe is harmful to health and can even cause cancer. Arora thinks momos are the “The root cause of several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine.”

“Ajinomoto, a kind of salt, causes serious diseases, including cancer. It is responsible for converting a minor headache into migraine. Besides memory loss, regular consumption for two to three years causes cancer of the stomach. They are found to be more harmful than alcohol and psychotropic drugs,” Ramesh Arora said.

Ramesh Arora has been campaigning for imposing ban on street foods including momos in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP MLC also met state health minister Bali Bhagat, seeking prohibition on sale of momos and Chinese street food.

Tags
MomosRamesh Arora
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.