Sat, 22 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

J&K Govt Provides Financial Assistance to Hangpan Dada’s Family

J&K Govt Provides Financial Assistance to Hangpan Dada’s Family
July 22
13:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a noble step, government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has provided ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the wife of martyr Hangpan Dada.

The cheque bearing the amount was handed over to Chasen Lowang Dada, wife of Martyr Dada by the Commander of 117 Mountain Brigade at 22 Punjab Military Station, in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Interacting with Chasen, the Commander promised her any assistance from Indian Army.

The Commander also informed her that he had met her son at Rama Krishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar to know his well being and also requested the secretary Maharaj and Principal to take proper care of the child and his studies.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner, Techu Aran, who was also present on the occasion, said, “Land allotment for residential building of Chasen is under process and will be settled as and when NOC is received from the Forest Department.”

The DC further assured her that the district administration is always there to help her in every possible way.

Tirap Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar Meena, family members of late Hangpan Dada, civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Tags
Hangpan Dada
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.