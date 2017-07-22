J&K Govt Provides Financial Assistance to Hangpan Dada’s Family

In a noble step, government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has provided ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the wife of martyr Hangpan Dada.

The cheque bearing the amount was handed over to Chasen Lowang Dada, wife of Martyr Dada by the Commander of 117 Mountain Brigade at 22 Punjab Military Station, in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Interacting with Chasen, the Commander promised her any assistance from Indian Army.

The Commander also informed her that he had met her son at Rama Krishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar to know his well being and also requested the secretary Maharaj and Principal to take proper care of the child and his studies.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner, Techu Aran, who was also present on the occasion, said, “Land allotment for residential building of Chasen is under process and will be settled as and when NOC is received from the Forest Department.”

The DC further assured her that the district administration is always there to help her in every possible way.

Tirap Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar Meena, family members of late Hangpan Dada, civil and military officials were present on the occasion.