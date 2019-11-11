JNU Students Take on Cops As Venkaiah Naidu Addresses Convocation

NET Bureau

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Monday, 11 November, protested near the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the university’s third convocation.

For more than ten days, JNU students have been protesting the new draft hostel manual which was approved by the Inter Hostel Management (IHA) committee, on 4 November. The JNU Students’ Union alleges the new manual has regressive provisions for curfew timings, dress code and fee hikes.

The university had said the hostel fee has been hiked to provide better facilities to students, dismissing the claim that the hostel manual imposes curfew timings or dress code on students.

JNUSU’ former president Sai Balaji shed light on the impact of the hostel fee hike on the families drawing a monthly salary less than Rs 12,000.

Sai Balaji, Former President, JNUSU “Actually, the draft, despite it being rejected by the students, says that the students are expected to pay for services provided in the mess, especially hostel, by sanitation workers, and hostel staff. The hostel hike will be around 300-1000 percent. That comes down to paying Rs 30,000-60,000 more than what they are paying right now annually. This will directly affect more than 40 percent of the students on the campus who come from families where the monthly salary is less than Rs 12,000.”

Balaji also raised questions on the the proposed dress code in the campus. “Why should there be such a rule where the university is telling the students what to wear?”

Sai Balaji, Former President, JNUSU “The draft manual also says that there will be a dress code and you have to wear that in the campus. We know that the administration harasses students for not following rules which don’t even exist. And why should there be such a rule where the university is telling is students what to wear? Along with this, they are closing the libraries and there is a curfew now till 11 pm. If the students are coming later than the curfew time, they will have to take permission from the warden. If you are not in hostel, for that too, you have to ask for permission. If it’s not done, your degree will not be given and the student will be rusticated.”

Balaji further alleges that the administration ‘called CRPF on campus’.

Priyadarshani too said that students are open to any kind of dialogue as long as student representatives from JNUSU and students unions are invited to partake in the same.

