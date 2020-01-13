Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

JNU Tapes Impact: Delhi Police identifies masked woman in viral video as DU student, to serve notice

JNU Tapes Impact: Delhi Police identifies masked woman in viral video as DU student, to serve notice
January 13
11:02 2020
NET Bureau

After India Today TV’s sting operation exposed the masked woman seen in one of the viral videos of the violence which was unleashed inside the JNU campus on January 5, the Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has identified the woman.

The woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, seen in the purported videos of the violence, has been identified as a student of Delhi University, police said. Her name, however, has not been revealed yet.

The woman will be soon served a notice to join the Delhi Police probe into violence at JNU, news agency ANI reported on Monday. “SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency sources.

The development comes after India Today TV’s special investigation team exposed the masked woman seen in one of the viral videos of the violence inside the JNU campus on January 5.

Source: India Today

