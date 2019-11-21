Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

JNUSU urges MHRD to remove Vice-Chancellor to solve university crisis

JNUSU urges MHRD to remove Vice-Chancellor to solve university crisis
November 21
13:31 2019
NET Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) blamed the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for the continuance of the crisis in the university and urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to remove him from his post.

“The JNUSU and the elected councillors met the High Power Committee constituted by the MHRD at Shastri Bhawan today. We apprised the committee of our strong concerns at the functioning of the JNU administration and repeated violations of the statutory provisions of the university… The JNUSU has emphasized time and again our attempts and appeal to start a dialogue process. It is a commentary on this character of this administration and the VC who heads it, that they have willfully denied appearing before the committee,” a press release by the JNUSU on Wednesday read.

“If this is the attitude of the administration, the MHRD should consider the removal of an incompetent Vice-Chancellor. It was impressed upon the Committee that until M Jagadesh Kumar remains the JNU VC, normalcy will be a far cry in the JNU Campus,” the release added.

During the course of the meeting, the JNUSU also pointed out that it seeks to arrive at a new manual through an acceptable deliberative process.

“The current manual disregards affirmative action and does not guarantee reservations to SC, ST and PwD students in hostel seats which we cannot accept,” the JNUSU said in its release.

The release added that the students union welcomed the process of engagement with the MHRD and looked forward to the meetings ahead over the crisis.

Source: Business Standard

JNUJNUSUMHRDVice Chancellor
