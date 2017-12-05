John Abraham to Attend NEUFC Home Match, Calls for Fans Support

Guwahati’s Sarusajai Sports Complex is gearing up to host Northeast United FC’s second home match of the ISL season against Bengaluru FC this Friday.

The Highlanders who are currently lying in the fifth place in the league table with four points will look for their maiden win at home.

Boosting the morale of the players will be team owner John Abraham who will be attending the match on Friday at Guwahati. “I will be at the stands on Friday backing the Highlanders,” commented our team owner John Abraham.

Bollywood Actor John Abraham also called upon the fans in the city to turn up in numbers and join him in backing the NEUFC team. John Abraham commented “Calling out all our fans to come to the stadium on Friday and join me in cheering for the Northeast United FC,”