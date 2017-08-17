Joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit Held in Manipur

Hundreds of people turned up on the joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit to air their grievances to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at CM’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 350 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

On the sideline of the programme, the Chief Minister told media persons that due to the recent flash floods and his urgent engagements inside and outside the country, he couldn’t meet the public on August 10 and 15 last which were the actual dates of Hill Leader’s Day and Meeyamgi Numit respectively. So, a joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit was hosted on Wednesday, he added.

He said, “today, I have received complaints on not taking proper action in some cases by the Departments concerned despite my directives given in the earlier Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit.”

Biren Singh contended that that it gave him intense pain when he came to know about the condition of widows, differently-abled and poor people of the State. The Government would introduce new welfare schemes at the earliest so that poor and needy people could be benefited, he added.

Health Department officials had been deputed at CM’s Secretariat for the day to attend to the people, who seek medical assistance, reimbursement and health care in Government medical facilities, he added.

The Chief Minister said that with the successful completion of 100 days’ programme, the Government is set to announce the list of tasks, which are to be accomplished during the first year of the Government in power. In a week or so, special meetings would be convened for each and every Department so that the Departments could identify the thrust areas and set a target under the one year action plan, he asserted.

Replying to a query about the Special Investigation Teams’ (SITs) report on the mass recruitment drive conducted by the previous Government, the Chief Minister said that after a thorough screening, an official order would be issued soon to make available the investigation reports in the public domain.

After a Grievance Cell had been opened at the CM’s Secretariat, the number of complaints on corruption charges by Government officials had started coming down when compared with the previous Meeyamgi Numit, the Chief Minister informed.

Biren further said that he felt so sad when he was informed about the sufferings faced by the victims whose houses had been torched in a violence which occurred in Nungei some time back.

The Government would build new houses for these people within a week, he said while adding that the Government would also provide assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and housing schemes under PMAY etc. He also directed the concerned DC to resolve the issue and rehabilitate the affected people as soon as possible.

Seeking people’s support and co-operation from the people, the Chief Minister said that that the Government needs some time to resolve all the issues and problems faced by the people of the State.

He further said that best efforts are being invested by the Government to fulfil people’s hopes and aspirations. Thus, the Government needs people’s love and support, he added.