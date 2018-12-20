Jomin Tayeng Academic Merit Award 2018 Given to School Toppers

NET Bureau

The 5th edition of late Jomin Tayeng Academic Merit Award 2018 to the AISSE/AISSCE School toppers of 42nd Dambuk Assembly Constituency was held at GHSS Dambuk premises on 19th December.

Altogether 15 students, who topped in the CBSE board examinations in their respective schools during the academic year 2017-18 in Science, Arts and Commerce (for Class XII) and toppers of Class X each were given laptops.

Speaking on the occasion on behalf of Tayeng family, Abu Saring, General Manager (State Transport) said that the Academic Merit Award is given to the AISSE/AISSCE toppers of 42nd Dambuk Assembly Constituency every year to encourage the students to study hard and to excel in their academic careers. He said that His Late Father, Jomin Tayeng, who despite coming from a very poor family had pursued his study overcoming all the obstacles and pains in life. He further said, “we have initiated this award function on motivation from his Late Father, who was always willing to give something back to the society and to help the needy whatever extent we can.”

He further informed that the family is also willing to facilitate and sponsor the UPSC qualifiers from the constituency as they have already started for the APSSCE qualifiers this year. He exhorted the students from the area to look beyond the State Civil Service Exams but also target the UPSC exams.

Family members of Late Jomin Tayeng, Gum Tayeng, MLA Dambuk (wife), Makpel Tayeng (his elder brother) and other family members were also present on the occasion.

Alumni of Govt Higher Secondary School, Dambuk, Makbul Pertin, IAS (Retired Commissioner), Dr Moromor Lego, Director of Health Services and Tokong Pertin, Director of Trade & Commerce, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh attended the function as the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively.

Other Senior Officers, Bilatee Pertin, IAS, Commissioner (PWD) and Dr Kabang Lego, Director of Health & Family Welfare, who are also the alumni of the school also spoke on the occasion and exhorted the students to concentrate in their study and work hard to achieve success in life.

Abu Tayeng, Principal GHSS Bolung highlighted the life history of Late Jomin Tayeng.

Among others, DC Roing, Mithali Namchoom, ADC Dambuk, R Rakshap, DDSE Roing, Ego Doye, Genken Tayeng, Principal GHSS Dambuk and alumni of GHSS Dambuk were also present.

GM (State Transport) also donated a soundless DG Set to the Govt Higher Secondary School, Dambuk for uninterrupted power supply for smooth running of the smart class in the school.