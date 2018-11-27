Jonaki Film Festival to Begin on Thursday at Gauhati University

NET Bureau

The students of Communication and Journalism Department of the Gauhati University are organizing a film festival named Jonaki at PD Hall and AT Hall of the university. The two-day festival which begins on Thursday (November 29) will culminate on Friday (November 30).

The theme of the festival is Inspiring the Roots and it has been named Jonaki after the first cinema hall of Assam with the same name which is at the historic city of Tezpur.

The sole motive of the festival is to promote ethnic language films from northeast among the students as well as provide a road-map for aspiring filmmakers to make films on the region for its people. The festival runs along with the motto, “Of the students, by the students, for the students”. The films taken in this festival are made by some independent directors of northeast region.

Chief coordinator of the film festival, Subrat Dutta said, “The festival will also promote film where among the students through the regional films. It will be a platform to create good audience with a good taste about film.”

The participant at the film festival will also be able to attend workshop on film making and script writing.

Registration for the festival is going on at the Department of Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University.