Jonathone N Sangma’s Wife to Contest from Williamnagar Constituency

Late Jonathone N Sangma’s wife Krinilla R. Marak decided to contest the election from Williamnagar constituency in Meghalaya in place of her husband.

“In what can be called the people verdict, the people of Williamnagar Constituency called a meeting and invited the NCP to attend the same on Friday,” stated a press release from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Meghalaya State.

A delegation of NCP Meghalaya State lead by General Secretary S.P. Thapa and Nationalist Youth Congress president Torang R. Marak attended the meeting.

“The people of Williamnagar who had gathered in thousands out of love for Late Jonathone N Sangma, chose and requested Late Jonathone’s wife Krinilla R. Marak to contest the election,” added the release.

“The love and overwhelming support shown by the people and also upon their and NCP request Krinilla decided to contest the election in place of Late Jonathone,” the release further said.

Addressing the gathering Thapa called upon the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) “to give a statement as to what is the fact, whether they (GNLA) has committed the crime or not, let the fact be opened so that the family members won’t be in dark.”

Torang thanked the people of Williamnagar for their support and choosing a candidate for NCP.

Krinilla thanked the people for the support they had given to Late Jonathone and for their continued support to her now.

It may be mentioned here that Jonathone N Sangma was killed on Monday after militants attacked his convoy in East Garo Hills district.