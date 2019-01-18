Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Jonbeel Mela Begins at Morigaon in Assam

Jonbeel Mela Begins at Morigaon in Assam
January 18
17:27 2019
NET Bureau

The historic three-day annual Jonbeel Mela cultural fest has begun in Assam’s Morigaon district, 32 km from Guwahati. The fair begins on the first Thursday after Magh Bihu every year.

The event has been held since 15th century AD in the state at a historic place called Dayang Belguri at Jonbeel. The Jonbeel (‘Jon’ means moon and ‘beel’ means lake) is thus called because the fairgrounds are located next to a large crescent moon shaped water body.

What makes the fair unique, you might ask? Well, the jonbeel mela still functions on the barter system. People exchange goods, socialize for a few days and then depart for their respective villages.

It was initially held by the Tiwa, one of the Tibeto-Burmese tribes of Assam, to discuss political affairs.

But despite holding on to the age-old custom, hints of change are palpable in the melaas shops selling factory-made goods have come up in and around the grounds. Motorcycle stunt shows have also been introduced in recent years.

 

