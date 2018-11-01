Joseph Tayeng of DPVB Itanagar tops in the state level exam for scholarship organized by LPU, Punjab

Maksam Tayeng

In a talent hunt exam “Transforming Education Awards-Knowledge Brainstorm-2018” conducted by Lovely Professional University, Punjab during the month of September, Joseph Tayeng, a Class XI (Arts) student of Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Itanagar topped in the state level.

Joseph Tayeng, son of Sukumar Tayeng, Pasighat, East Siang District appeared in the exam along with many other talented students from the state and topped in the talent hunt process of the Lovely Professional University, Punjab and won a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, a Gold Medal with certificate besides scholarship of one time study grant of Rs. 1,00,000/- or Rs. 50,000 per semester if studies at LPU, Punjab.

Appreciating the achievement of Joseph Tayeng, Principal and Director of Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Itanagar said that, they are truly proud upon the success of their student Joseph Tayeng and wished all the success for him in near future too.

Meanwhile, when asked about his future plan and what he wants to study after class XII, Joseph said that, he wants to become a successful entrepreneur after studying BBA and MBA. “As we have huge scope in the field of entrepreneurship in the state due to opting of professional courses by most of the students eyeing for a government job, I want to better excel in the field of entrepreneurship where I could even create employment for unemployed youths also”, added Joseph confidently.