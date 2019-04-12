Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Journalist attacked in Satara, no arrests yet

Journalist attacked in Satara, no arrests yet
April 12
15:11 2019
 NET Bureau

A journalist working with a vernacular daily was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Satara district of Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the journalist, identified as Murad Patel, was returning home in Khandala taluka of Satara district, around 250km from here, the official said.

The journalist, employed with a vernacular newspaper, was attacked with stones and suffered head injuries, Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute said.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons, she said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

According to the police, Patel is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

 

Source: oneindia.com

