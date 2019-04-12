Journalist attacked in Satara, no arrests yet

NET Bureau

A journalist working with a vernacular daily was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Satara district of Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the journalist, identified as Murad Patel, was returning home in Khandala taluka of Satara district, around 250km from here, the official said.

The journalist, employed with a vernacular newspaper, was attacked with stones and suffered head injuries, Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute said.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons, she said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

According to the police, Patel is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

Source: oneindia.com