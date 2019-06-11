Journalist Kanojia Should Be Immediately Released on Bail: SC

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 June, said that “right of liberty of a citizen has been infringed” over the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was accused of making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on Monday, 10 June, is hearing the submission of lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Kanojia’s wife, that the plea needed urgent hearing as the arrest was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The judges asked on what basis was Kanojia arrested, to which the lawyer for UP replied, “Section 505″. Justice Rastogi raises doubts as to how this provision is made out here.

Justice Indira Banerjee says regardless of the contents of the tweet, it doesn’t appear that arrest was warranted. “Right to Liberty of a citizen has been infringed,” said Justice Indira Banerjee.

Justice Banerjee says the judicial order by magistrate remanding him to judicial custody till 22 June is “not appropriate.” The Supreme Court can pass any order required to do “complete justice” under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Arora has filed a habeas corpus petition (bring the person) challenging the arrest of Kanojia and sought a direction to Uttar Pradesh police to set him free without any delay.

In the petition, filed through lawyer Shadan Farasat, the wife of the vernacular scribe has also sought initiation of the departmental action against the policemen, who were not in uniform, for arresting Kanojia from Delhi for allegedly committing “bailable offences”.

The plea has also sought “exemplary damages” for Kanojia for his “illegal arrest”.

The police was bound to release Kanojia in Delhi itself as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure as the offences alleged were bailable, it said, adding that the accused should have been granted bail on his arrest by police itself.

Two provisions – Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act – were added later as earlier the FIR contained only bailable offences, it said. These penal provisions prescribe maximum sentences of two and three years jail term respectively.

Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister’s office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 7 June, night in which it was alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

Source: The Quint