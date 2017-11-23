Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 23 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Journalist Killing: PCI Asks for Report from Tripura Govt

Journalist Killing: PCI Asks for Report from Tripura Govt
November 23
13:34 2017
The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday asked for a report from the Tripura government on the killing of a 48-year-old journalist allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifle (TSR).

Sudip Datta Bhaumik, working with Bengali newspaper ‘Syandan Patrika, was gunned down on Tuesday following an altercation with the TSR constable, the second killing of a mediaperson in Tripura in two months.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the PCI chairman ordered to immediately seek a report on the matter along with a reply from “the chief secretary, the secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Government of Tripura and Commandant of 2nd battalion of TSR”, the PCI said in a release.

Bhaumik was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of the TSR at R K Nagar, West Tripura superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Saptarshi had said.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

