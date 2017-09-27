Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Journalist Murder Case will be Solved Soon: Tripura DGP

Journalist Murder Case will be Solved Soon: Tripura DGP
September 27
12:51 2017
Criminal responsible for the murder of journalist Santanu Bhowmik has been identified and remaining others will be booked soon, this was informed by Tripura DGP Akhil Kumar Shukla.

Addressing a press conference, DGP said, “So, far 3 criminals have been arrested for the murder of young journalist. The police have specific information that altogether 10 to 12 persons were involved with the murder of Santanu Bhowmik.”

He further mentioned that the investigation process carried by Tripura police is on right track, soon remaining criminals would be arrested and police will solve the case.

“So, far police was unable to recover the mobile phone of Santanu and denied some media reports that one of the arrested criminal was arrest before the incident of murder,” he stated, adding, “All three criminals responsible for the murder of young journalist Santanu Bhowmik were arrested based on specific and concrete information related to the murder.”

0 Comments

0 Comments

Entertainment

Latest News

