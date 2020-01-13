Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

JP Nadda to take over as BJP national president on Jan 20

JP Nadda to take over as BJP national president on Jan 20
January 13
16:26 2020
NET Bureau

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will take over as party’s national president on January 20, sources said.

BJP is planning to organise a grand level ceremony for JP Nadda, who became the party’s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election 2019.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and party’s incumbent national chief Amit Shah will also be present in the ceremony along with other Union Ministers, leaders, and workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

JP Nadda’s appointment came days before Delhi assembly elections.

Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Source: India Today

Tags
BJPJP Nadda
