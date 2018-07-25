JTSB Manipur Swing Stir From Highways Bandh To Eco. Blockade

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

Considering the hardships faced by the general public due to the highways bandh, the Joint Tribal Students Bodies Manipur (JTSB-M) have decided on late Monday night to suspend its indefinite Manipur hill area bandh which started at 6 am on Monday.

However, the tribal students’ bodies will still continue its agitation against closing down of Manipur University for such a long period, Moreh terror attack on July 13 and Churachandpur’s assaulted with Economic Blockade on National Highways of the state including Jiribam-Imphal, Moreh-Imphal and Dimapur-Imphal road.

Thangtinlen Haokip, Spokesperson of JTSB-M said that the overwhelming support extended by the tribal people during Manipur hill areas bandh is a clear indication of the tribal people’s disapproval to the prolonged closure of the Manipur University (MU) and the demand for removal of the vice chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

It is also a clear indication of the people’s disapproval to the government’s handling of violence and terror on innocent children, student leaders and civilians by armed militants, he said before adding that the government must now listen to the people’s voice and act accordingly.

The student bodies also denounced the decision of the all political parties meeting led by the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday that the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University “be asked to proceed on leave pending the proceedings of the Fact Finding Committee” even if they welcome the decision to appoint a pro Vice Chancellor to assist the Vice Chancellor.

It also said that to force or let the VC go on leave after the prolonged closure of MU will only lead to many problems in relation to administration, admissions, declaration of results, examinations and other matters while urging the political parties to reconsider their decision in view of the many tasks and work pending in the university as a result of the prolonged closure.

It further said that we are not confident that reservation policy in recruitment and student admissions will be followed according to guidelines in the absence of Prof AP Pandey, who has shown to be a man of high integrity and efficiency with a sense of justice and strong commitment to implement reservation policy as per guidelines without any manipulation or prejudice in any manner.

“Besides investigating into the allegations of MUSU and MUTA against the VC, the Fact Finding Committee should also investigate into the origin and real cause of the agitation”, it said while adding that the Fact Finding Committee should also investigate if there is any ulterior motive behind the agitation or if it is motivated by some vested interests either from within or outside the university.

The Joint Tribal Students’ Bodies Manipur also warns that the tribal students will be compelled to demand affiliation of colleges in the hills to a University other than Manipur University if the State government and authorities concerned fails to take up genuine and effective efforts for the return of normalcy in the university while ensuring the safety and security of students, staff and properties in MU before it is too late.

It also expressed hope that the Government will now listen to the people’s voice and act to fulfill our demands including the issue of Moreh terror attack and Churachandpur brutal assault without any further delay while adding that we will not rest until our demand are materialized but continue to fight for our rights and justice.