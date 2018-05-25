Judiciary in Turmoil

Cover Story of the April Edition, NET Bureau

The Indian Judiciary system has been working under extreme pressure due to the lack of manpower and the strife between the Centre and the judiciary in connection to the appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court. There have been also cases where there have been problems during the appointments of Judges in the High Courts. The northeast region has five High Courts, the oldest being the Gauhati High Court followed by the Sikkim High Court. The Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya High Courts were established in 2013.Considering the countrywide crisis in the Judiciary, it is important to examine how the five courts in the region are performing. Kingson Chingakham and Partha Prawal finds out more

First Words

‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. This is a popular and an old saying and we in India can very well relate to it. According to the available data, there are over 3 crore cases pending in different courts of India. Many of these cases are pending for more than 10 years. There are around 60,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court; 42 lakh cases are pending in different High Courts and around 2.7 crore cases pending in District and Sub-ordinate Courts. In the Northeast alone, there are 37,705 pending cases it the five different High Courts of the region. And there are the other lower courts as well! If the numbers of pending cases of these courts are counted, the total number would be much higher. If numbers reflect something, then one can definitely tell that the high numbers of pending cases in the courts signify a pale judicial health of the region.

Gauhati High Court

Pending Cases

The recently published annual report of the Gauhati High Court (GHC) for 2017 has revealed some alarming statistics. The Gauhati High Court works under immense pressure with four states i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland, under its jurisdiction (divided as Itanagar, Aizawl and Kohima Benches along with the principal seat of Gauhati High Court). A total of 30,455 cases were brought forward from the previous quarters. There were an additional 16,551 freshly registered cases in 2017.

Last year, 16,097 cases were disposed and a total 30,909 cases were pending at the end of the quarters. Out of the pending cases, 2609 civil cases have been pending for over 5 years, followed by 8156 pending civil cases for more than 2 years but less than 5 years.

There are 61 subordinate courts spread in four states under the Gauhati High Court. Under the cases instituted at the subordinate courts, Mizoram received 12,980 freshly instituted cases in 2017, second to Assam. Whereas Arunachal Pradesh has the second largest pending cases after Assam.In the subordinate courts in Assam, there were 2,95,369 freshly instituted criminal cases, with another 1,90,434 criminal cases carried forwards from the previous year. Therefore, the subordinate courts have a total of 2, 08,118 pending criminal cases by December 31, 2017.

Budget

The budget allocation of the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court declined to Rs 59.63 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 63.12 crore in 2016-17. The budget of the Itanagar Branch for 2017-18 wasn’t made available. But a sum of Rs 4.36 crore was allocated in 2016-17.

The Kohima Bench saw a marginal rise in the budget allocation to Rs 6.03 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 5.63 crore in 2016-17.

Similarly, the Aizawl Bench, there was an increase in the budget allocation to Rs 6.33 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 5.98 crore in 2016-17.

Judge & Staff Strength

As of December 31, 2017, the sanctioned Judges strength of the Gauhati High Court was 24 (not yet revised after separation of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya High Courts). There are 18 Judges (7 judges and 11 additional Judges) working presently. There is only one woman who has been elevated to the Bench of Additional Judge. There is a requirement of more women Judges in the Gauhati High Court to reduce the gender gap.

As of June 30, 2016, the sanctioned strength of staff at the Gauhati High Court was 836. However, there was a deficit of 110 staff. The staff strength at the Itanagar branch is 44, out of the total 81 sanctioned strength. At the Kohima Bench, the sanctioned staff strength is 91, -+out of which 76 was the working strength. There is a deficit of just 3 staff at the Aizawl Bench to the sanctioned strength of 109.

The statistics on the website of the Gauhati High Court states that the total sanctioned strength of judicial officers at the subordinate courts is 428 for Assam, 34 for Nagaland, 63 for Mizoram and 28 for Arunachal Pradesh. Thereby, comprising a total of 553 sanctioned strength of judicial officers at the subordinate Court.

Arunachal Pradesh has the largest vacancy with about 40 percent of the seats to be filled up. In total, there are 116 vacancies at the subordinate courts. However, ‘Indian Judiciary 2016-17’, an annual report published by the Supreme Court of India mentioned that Gauhati High Court conducted 18 recruitment processes in 2016-17 involving 62,286 candidates, out of which 974 were selected for various post of judicial services in the state of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram as well as ministerial staff of the High Court and the District

Manipur High Court

In a Nutshell

The Manipur High Court was inaugurated in 2013. Prior to it, it was under the jurisdiction of Gauhati High Court. According to data available till June 30, 2017, the principal seat in Imphal holds jurisdiction over 16 districts. The Budget of the High Court increased to Rs 18.3 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 14.61 crore in 2016-17.

Pending Cases

Until June 30, 2017, there was pendency of 3379 cases in the High Court. There were more freshly instituted civil cases than criminal cases in the High Court. While the disposal of Criminal cases has been speedy, 96 percent of the pending cases are civil at the High Court.

At the subordinate courts, there was an approximately equal number of civil and criminal cases. There were a total of 6811 pending cases at the subordinate courts till June 30, 2017.

Judge & Staff Strength

Currently, there are only two working judges at the Manipur High Court (including an Acting Chief Justice). As per the Department of Justice, Union Ministry of Law & Justice, the total sanctioned Judges’ strength of the High Court is 5 (including an additional Judge). There is a vacancy of three Judges in the state. It becomes nearly impossible to hear cases with just two Judges. As of June 30, 2017, there was total sanctioned staff strength of 209 at the High Court, out of which 28 were vacant. The total sanctioned strength of judicial officers at the subordinate courts was 48, with 14 vacancies till June 30, 2017.

Meghalaya High Court

In a Nutshell

Meghalaya, like Manipur, got separated from the Gauhati High Court in 2013. In addition to the Judgeship at Shillong covering East Khasi Hills District, six more Judgeship have been created.There has been a minimal increase in the Budget of the High Court from Rs 11.2 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 12 crore in 2017-18.

Pending Cases

As of June 30, 2017, there was a total pendency of 724 cases, contributed more by the civil cases. There were 620 freshly instituted civil cases and 83 criminal cases. There was a disposal of 616 total cases out of 672 carried forward cases and 703 freshly instituted cases. There have been about 44 percent rate of disposal last year.

The number of total cases pending at the subordinate courts rose to 15,300 (June 30, 2017) from 14,256 cases (July 2016). There were a total of 10,302 freshly instituted cases last year. Within this period, there has been a disposal of 9,528 cases. Therefore, the disposal rate has been really slow at the subordinate courts.

Judge & Staff Strength

The sanctioned strength of judicial officers at the subordinate courts was 91 (June 2017).But there is still a vacancy of around 50 officers.

As on March 1, 2018, the total sanctioned strength of Judges in the High Court is 4, but there are only two permanent Judges. There is an urgent need to appoint one permanent Judge and an Additional Judge. The latest Indian Judiciary 2016-17 report also mentioned that the sanctioned staff strength of Meghalaya High Court was 169, out of which 33 were vacant.

Sikkim High Court

In a Nutshell

With the merger of Sikkim in the Indian Territory in 1975, the Sikkim High Court was given independence in the exercise of their judicial functions. There are four district courts under the High Court. The Budget of the High Court rose to Rs 14.85 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 11.85 crore in 2016-17.

Pending Cases

According to data available, until December 31, 2017, the total cases brought forward from the previous year amounted to 170. There were a total of 230 freshly instituted cases last year. In 2017, a total of 190 cases were disposed of leaving about 210 pending cases. The disposal rate last year was around 47 percent.

The subordinate courts are burdened with more cases. There were a total of 1319 cases pending as on July 2016 which were carried forward. Till, June 2017, there were 2399 freshly instituted cases. Until June 30, 2017, a total of 2302 cases have been disposed of. There is pendency of 1416 cases in the subordinate courts. Though there have been directions given to the subordinate courts to dispose of cases more than 5 years older by end of December 2017, there is still much work to be done.

Judge & Staff Strength

Sikkim High Court has a sanctioned strength of three Judges. Surprisingly, it equals to the working strength. As on June 30, 2017, there was sanctioned staff strength of 174 at the Sikkim High Court. But there was a deficit of 34 staff. The total number of sanctioned judicial officers at the subordinate court was 23 (as on June 30, 2017). Considering the level of increase in the subordinate courts, there is an urgent need to improve the strength and fill up the deficit of 8 officers.

Tripura High Court

In a Nutshell

The Tripura High Court got bifurcated from the Gauhati High Court in 2013. It has now five district courts under its jurisdiction. When almost all the courts, especially the High Courts, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, the Tripura High Court’s budget declined to Rs 14.71 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 15.66 crore in 2016-17.

Pending Cases

As of July 2016, there were 2988 pending cases which were carried forward. A total amount of 2732 cases were freshly instituted last year. There was a disposal of 3228 cases. The disposal rate is around 56 percent, which is quite spectacular as compared to the other high courts. But still, there’s a pendency of 2503 cases as on June 30, 2017. As of July 2016, there were around 1, 39,470 pendency cases, which were carried forward. Last year saw a hike to 1, 53,658 freshly instituted cases (mostly criminal). As on June 30, 2017, the total number of cases disposed of was 1, 50,898 and the number of pendency cases was 1, 42,232.

Judge & Staff Strength

The total strength of the Judges prescribed at the High Court by is 4. But as of March 1, 2018, only two Judges are working. As on June 30, 2017, the total sanctioned strength of the staff at the High Court was 339, out of which 51 were vacant. The total sanctioned strength of judicial officers at the subordinate courts was 107 as on June 30, 2017.But there was a vacancy of 33 officers.

Reasons Behind Pending Cases

The pendency of cases in Indian Courts is not a new phenomenon to read or to discuss. There are a plenty of reasons for the high pendency rate.

The prominent reason for the pendency of cases is the inadequate representation of judges in the Indian Judiciary. The number of judges is way less than required. The essential purpose of justice cannot be met if there are not adequate numbers of judges to decide the case. The problem lies not only at the subordinate level of the judiciary but also in the higher judiciary.

The second big reason for the pendency of cases is filing false cases with mala fide intent for causing unnecessary troubles to others. There is the filing of the case, then there is an investigation of the same, and if proofs are available or not the continuity or discontinuity of the same depends but due to all this, the precious time of court is already unnecessarily wasted. And as a result of all this, there is a delay in justice.

“People misuse the law. I have seen people filling cases on fake grounds, providing false information. Investigation of such cases takes a lot of time and till we unearth the truth, the case remains pending at the court, thus giving rise to the numbers of pending cases,” said GHC lawyer Anand Das while interacting with Northeast Today.

“Moreover, at times there are situations when counsels try to play their cards. They either request for giving a further date by giving various reasons or they are not present so that they get next date for hearing due to which there is unnecessary delay in case proceeding. Counsels try to extract more time for preparation of cases,” Das added.

“This might sound crude, but this is also a reality that the Indian Judicial system has miserably failed to attract the best brains and the talented students. As the quality of judges in lower courts is not always up to the mark, appeals are filed against the decisions in higher courts, which again increase the number of cases. In most cases it has been observed that judges lack specialisation,” says Monalisha Gogoi, a student of JB Law College while interacting with Northeast Today.

Adding further she says, “In the increasingly complex field of law, specialised knowledge has become indispensable. But very often company and patent cases are listed before judges who have been familiar with criminal cases, and the latter class presented before judges who are adept in civil cases. There is an urgent need for creating specialised benches.”

“Another important reason for the high rates of pending cases in the Indian courts, including that in the courts in Northeast is the existence of the archaic laws that fill up the statute books. Faulty or vague drafting of laws and their multiple interpretations by various courts are also reasons for prolonged litigation. Some of these laws date back to 1880s. Somebody wants to do something, he is shown a law drafted in the last century and told to stop doing it,” she concludes.

Uttam Singh, an Imphal-based lawyer, while interacting with Northeast Today, said, “There is a standstill in the appointment of judges to the various courts of India. The High Courts of the Northeast have also been a victim of this.”

“This standstill in the appointment of judges has been the tussle between executive and judiciary over the proposed Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges. The new MoP was providing for the striking down of any name by the Centre on the grounds of national security was struck off by the Supreme Court. Currently, they have reached an agreement to continue the old collegium system. But only 170 names have been proposed for appointment as against a need for 462 judges,” Singh added.

Consequences of Pending Cases

The high numbers of pending cases have different consequences. Summing it all, it can be listed as-

• The common man’s faith in the justice system is at an all-time low

• Denies the poor man and under trial prisoners their due of justice

• Economic reforms remain only on paper without a speedier justice system

• Judiciary becomes overworked and lose its efficiency. Justice delayed is justice denied and Justice hurried is justice buried.

Conclusion

Even though there seems that there is no real solution to tackle this crisis at the moment, but the only viable suggestion currently can be to increase the number of judges and invest more on the judicial infrastructure. It should be kept in mind that though the government plays a significant role in the appointment of judges in higher courts, in lower courts judges are appointed by State High Courts. So, the entire blame for judicial non-appointment cannot be put on the executive. Some measures like appointing ad hoc judges under Article 224A of the Constitution can be done for an immediate solution. Further, some steps must be taken to ensure that there is an increase in a number of courtrooms which is also a necessity along with the increase in judges.

The Judiciary and the executives are locked into a seriously cold war due to the differences in opinion. This has delayed the judicial proceedings and has created ruckus even at the High Courts and the Subordinate Courts. The total pending cases in the country are no match for the total cases in the northeast region. But Justice delayed is justice denied. The lack of manpower and Judges has put the entire burden on just a few Judges and staff. To expedite the process, the turf between the executive and the judiciary needs to put an end. Except for Assam, we see no women Judges at the other four high courts. Therefore, more women Judges should be appointed to reduce the gender disparity in the judicial proceedings. The judiciary has to truly serve its purpose of delivering justice; it should take immediate steps to increase the speed of disposal of cases.

