“Judiciary Under Threat”: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Denies Sex Harassment Allegation

NET Bureau

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today strongly denied allegations of sexual harassment against him and said the judiciary is under threat and it cannot be made a scapegoat. A special bench of the Supreme Court today called an emergency hearing after a former staff at the top court, in an affidavit to several Supreme Court judges, alleged she was sexually harassed by the Chief Justice.

“I don’t want to stoop so low to answer these charges,” the Chief Justice said during the hearing.

Chief Justice Gogoi alleged a conspiracy behind the allegations and said, “There has to be bigger force behind this, they want to deactivate office of Chief Justice”.

The Chief Justice said that these allegations have cropped up as he is scheduled to hear important cases in the Supreme Court next week. “I will sit on this chair and discharge my judicial functions without any fear,” he said.

“I have Rs. 6.8 lakh in my account. My peon has more money that that… Is this a reward the Chief Justice gets after 20 years,” he asked.

The special bench refrained from passing any judicial order “at this stage” and said they “leave it to the discretion of the media to exercise restraint and act responsibly.”

The top court said further judicial orders will be passed at a later stage.

Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made are malafide and have no basis. “No doubt, it is a malafide allegation and he said a hearing on it is going to take place right now,” he was quoted as saying by sources.

Source: NDTV