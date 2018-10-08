Judo Player From Manipuri Wins Silver At Summer Youth Olympic Game

NET Bureau

Thangjam Tababi Devi of Manipur on Sunday became India’s first judo medalist at the Olympic level, after she won silver at the ongoing 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She lost to Venezuela’s Maria Giminez in the finals of the women’s 44kg category here.

Tababi Devi, who is an Asian cadet champion from Manipur, lost 0-11, also defeating in a penalty point in the game, that lasted two minutes on Sunday night.

India on the opening day of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina India bagged two silver medals. The first went to Tushar Mane in shooting.

Tababi, also lost in the 2017 Asian Cadet champion in 0-2 to Maria Giminez who is a Pan American U18 Championships gold medalist.

The 16-year-old from Manipur told the official website of the 2018 Youth Olympics, “I would train in secret without telling them. When they first found out, they said that I wasn’t allowed. They would ask me, ‘Why are you doing judo, you might get injured? Study, or do anything but this.’ Sometimes they tried to stop me, but I’d always run away. They would get angry, but I loved (judo), particularly the fighting spirit.”

SOURCE: The Sentinel