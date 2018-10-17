Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Jungle Clearance Work for New Banggo Market Begins

Jungle Clearance Work for New Banggo Market Begins
October 17
18:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Maksam Tayeng

Jungle clearance and levelling work for the newly approved Bogong Banggo New Market began on Tuesday with the initiative of Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang under the chairmanship of Manning Moyong, BBYK general secretary.

The clearance works were also being supervised and guided by district administration represented by District Land, Revenue & Settlement Officer, Pasighat, Bogong Banggo Kebang, President, Oyem Dai, General Secretary, Mongol Gao, BBYK President, Tagon Tasung and other senior members of BBK.

Meanwhile, BBK, BBYK and other senior members of the Bogong Banggo region have praised and extended thankfulness to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu and local MLA, Kaling Moyong for materializing the approval of much needed Bogong Banggo New Market. “Under the leadership of Khandu, Pasighat has been gifted a landmark stair for the future development of the centurion town.

The selfless efforts and dedications for development of Pasighat initiated to this regard by MLA Moyong are truly praiseworthy and we have achieved such milestone just because of him”, added Manning Moyong and Tagon Tasung, BBYK President and GS respectively.

Tags
clearancejunglenew market
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.