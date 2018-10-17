Jungle Clearance Work for New Banggo Market Begins

Maksam Tayeng

Jungle clearance and levelling work for the newly approved Bogong Banggo New Market began on Tuesday with the initiative of Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang under the chairmanship of Manning Moyong, BBYK general secretary.

The clearance works were also being supervised and guided by district administration represented by District Land, Revenue & Settlement Officer, Pasighat, Bogong Banggo Kebang, President, Oyem Dai, General Secretary, Mongol Gao, BBYK President, Tagon Tasung and other senior members of BBK.

Meanwhile, BBK, BBYK and other senior members of the Bogong Banggo region have praised and extended thankfulness to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu and local MLA, Kaling Moyong for materializing the approval of much needed Bogong Banggo New Market. “Under the leadership of Khandu, Pasighat has been gifted a landmark stair for the future development of the centurion town.

The selfless efforts and dedications for development of Pasighat initiated to this regard by MLA Moyong are truly praiseworthy and we have achieved such milestone just because of him”, added Manning Moyong and Tagon Tasung, BBYK President and GS respectively.