Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Justice Arindam Lodh Assumes Office as Tripura HC Judge

May 07
14:55 2018
Justice Arindam Lodh on Monday assumed office as a Tripura High Court judge, leaving only a single post vacant in the sanctioned strength of four judges for the high court.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 54-year-old Lodh, who was earlier Assistant Solicitor General of Tripura and former editor of the state’s first English newspaper — Tripura Times.

A senior court official said two posts were lying vacant for more than one year, creating numerous legal problems.

“Due to the lack of judges, setting up of a division bench for many cases was not possible. The Supreme Court also has tried several times to solve the problem but the issue remained unsettled,” the official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

-IANS

Arindam Lodh
