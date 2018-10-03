Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn in as India’s 46th Chief Justice

NET Bureau

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday . He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were among the dignitaries who were present in Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Darbar Hall for the ceremony.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi is the first Chief Justice of India from the northeast and his tenure will end on November 2019. As is the norm, Gogoi, the senior-most after former CJI Dipak Misra, was recommended by the latter and the appointment was then confirmed by President Kovind in September this year.

Justice Gogoi started his career as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court in February 2001. He went on to be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2010 and was appointed Chief Justice there in 2011. He came to the Supreme Court as a judge on April 23, 2012.

SOURCE: The Indian Express