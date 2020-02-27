Justice who pulled up Delhi police for inaction transferred

NET Web Desk

Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar who criticized the Delhi Police for their inaction in the wake of the Delhi riots was issued transfer orders by the Ministry of Law and Justice to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

The national capital which has been under the grip of riot since Sunday has left 32 dead and over 200 injured. Owing to prevailing situation the Delhi Court questioned the inaction by the cops.

The hearing was on a petition seeking First Information Reports (FIRs) against those who incited and participated in the violence in northeast Delhi.

According to reports published in national portals, as videos of hate speeches by four BJP leaders- Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma were played. Justice Muralidhar said, “We cannot let another 1984-like event happen in this country” and asked the government – at the centre and in Delhi – to work together to combat unrelenting violence that hit parts of the national capital for a fourth consecutive day.

Justice Muralidhar, the third highest judge of the Delhi High Court, was issued transfer notice at around 11 pm on Wednesday night by the central government, about two weeks after it was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on February 12 questioned the the centre, the state government and the Delhi Police over the prevailing situation.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice S. Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” read a notification of the Law Ministry released on Wednesday.



Two more judges — Justice Ranjit V More and Justice Ravi Malimath — were also transferred to Bombay and Karnataka respectively.

As per reports, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had on February 20 announced a strike against Muralidhar’s transfer.

In a resolution, the DHCBA had expressed its “shock, dismay and outrage” at the decision to recommend the transfer of “one of the finest judges to have adorned the bench.”

The resolution stated, “Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system. Such transfers also impede free and fair delivery of justice by the honourable bench.”



The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad & shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable.”