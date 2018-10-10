Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Justin Trudeau Extends Navratri Wishes

Justin Trudeau Extends Navratri Wishes
October 10
16:40 2018
NET Bureau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his greetings to the people in Canada and abroad on the occasion of Navaratri.

In a statement, Trudeau said, “This evening, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of one of their most important festivals, Navratri. The celebrations, which symbolize the triumph of good over evil, take place over nine nights and ten days. Throughout the festivities, families and friends come together to pray, dance, and observe traditions in hundreds of different forms passed down from generation to generation.”

“The festival is now celebrated globally by Hindus and non-Hindus alike. It is a joyful time that reminds us of the invaluable contributions the Hindu community makes every day to our national fabric. On behalf of our family, (wife) Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy Navratri,” he added.

SOURCE: NDTV

0 Comments

0 Comments

