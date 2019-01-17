Jyotiprasad Agarwala : The Sagacious Artist

NET Bureau

“I am an artist, I take the path of light eternally meditating on the beautiful With multifaceted beauty I bring joy in fresh games And burn the new light in every house. From the Luit I move to the sea and search for pearls.”

The Artist’s Journey into Light

Jyotiprasad Agarwala was a creative revolutionary; poet; musician; dramatist and also a sagacious artist. Agarwala’s sense of patriotism, loyalty to his country and his spirit of service to humanity can be best judged from his poems, stories, and songs. The father of Assamese film; Agarwala was born in 1903. He was a man of extreme brilliance. Agarwala enriched the storehouse of Assamese drama through his creativity, dynamism, and modernity.

Agarwala was an artist and a freedom fighter who gave a new dimension to the modern Assamese musicology. His name is inevitable while talking about the personalities who spread non-violence and the concept of freedom during Assam freedom Movement. His genre of music is called Jyoti Sangeet. Worth mentioning that, ‘Jyoti Sangeet’ has the texture and structure of finer Assamese folk elements.

The first filmmaker of Assamese film industry emerges as the dramatist with his play “Sunit Kuwari”. This play was lyrical in its form and he created this when he was in his teens. After this incredible piece, he came up with a number of plays like Karengar Ligiri, Rupalim, Labhita, Khanikar, Nimati kaina, Son Pakhili are remarkable.

Jyotiprasad revived Srimanta Shankardeva and he involved himself in discovering the literary and artistic essence of our tradition. He was inspired by Chandra Kumar Agarwala’s striking philosophical note ‘the worship of beauty is the game of life’.

As a dramatist; Jyotiprasad composed his plays with a determined sense of social consciousness. Each of his playwrights has distinctive characteristics of its own.

He composed the captivating structure of his plays through dramatic verse songs and dialogues. He can rightly be called a trendsetter in Assamese Drama.

With brilliant literary value, his dramas acquire classical standard. Jyotiprasad opened a new panorama of dramatic culture for which his name is written in golden words in the history of Assamese culture and will always be remembered by the people of Assam as the father of modern Assamese songs and drama.

This genius artist left no stone unturned to bring Assamese culture to the global platform. It will not be an exaggeration if we state that he dedicated his entire life for the greater cause of Assamese literature and culture. Agarwala, always considered culture as nothing but worship of beauty.

As Jyotiprasad sings- “Janata tur pranoru pranot Manaru manat Silpiye moi Lukai lukai aasu.” (“O’ my people; being an artist I stay in thy core of heart and mind.”) His death anniversary (17 January,1951) is celebrated as “Silpi Divas” every January 17. His patriotism, his contributions and his love for humanity, his beautiful speeches for uplifting the lives of poor will always be treasured in Assamese Culture. His songs have deeply influenced and shaped many young minds.