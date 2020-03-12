Jyotiraditya Scindia Will Help In Strengthening BJP, Says Rajnath Singh

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met a senior leader of the BJP Rajnath Singh on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues.

After meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajanth Singh said in a tweet, “Met Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours.”

Met with Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours. @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/84nxoX71Ws — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 12, 2020

The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a “courtesy call”.

After quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Source: NDTV