Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 12 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Jyotiraditya Scindia Will Help In Strengthening BJP, Says Rajnath Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia Will Help In Strengthening BJP, Says Rajnath Singh
March 12
14:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met a senior leader of the BJP Rajnath Singh on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues.

After meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajanth Singh said in a tweet, “Met Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours.”

The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a “courtesy call”.

After quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.