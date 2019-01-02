Kader Khan: The Man Who Made India Laugh

NET Bureau, Amlan Jyoti Das

Growing up as a 90’s kid it is never unusual to see the familiar face of Kader Khan in any Bollywood movie. This impeccable man is an institution in himself who needs no introduction. The commercial films of the ’80s and ’90s have either featured him or the dialogues were penned by him. As an actor, he is best known for striking a balance between comedies and dramas, sometimes exploring the grey side. The famous actor, comedian, script and dialogue writer, and director managed to chisel out a niche in Bollywood and also set a benchmark for other actors to follow. He made one laugh, cry and ponder over the complexities of life with his power pack performances. Though he has been most appreciated for his impeccable comic timing, he is equally good with other genres.

This Bollywood legend drew his last breath on January 1, 2019, due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Hailing from a Pashtun family, Kader Khan was born in Kabul in 1937. The family shifted to Mumbai later. Continuing his teaching profession at a Mumbai college, Khan made his cinematic debut rather late in life. Aged 34 and performing at annual day play in the college, actor Dilip Kumar is said to have noticed him and invited him to do a film with him in 1971. The following year, he was given the task of writing his life’s first script with Jawani Diwani (1972) starring the reigning queen of the day, Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor. Two years later, working with Manmohan Desai and Rajesh Khanna, he wrote the dialogues for ‘Roti’ and also worked as a character actor. Later, in films like ‘Parvarish’, ‘Lootmaar’ and ‘Qurbani’ among others, he established himself as an antagonist. He was that rare film personality who was equally significant on screen and off the screen with about 300 roles as an actor and writing credits in over 250 films.

It was Kader Khan who gave Amitabh Bachchan some of his career’s biggest hits with memorable dialogues and writing in a series of films – ‘Sharaabi’, ‘Lawaaris’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikander’, ‘Naseeb’ and ‘Agneepath’. Amitabh Bachchan won his first Best Actor National Film Award in 1991 for his performance in ‘Agneepath’.

The civil engineer-turned-hit writer also helped cement Govinda’s career with his sharp dialogue and screenplays in ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Raja Babu’ and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’. The troika of filmmaker David Dhawan, Govinda and Kader Khan produced a number of hit comedies, including ‘Hero No 1’ and ‘Dulhe Raja’.

Another successful partnership that Khan established, both as a screenplay and dialogue writer, was with actor Jeetendra. Together they worked in a number of hit films such as ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Jaani Dost’, ‘Justice Chaudhury’, ‘Farz Aur Kanoon’, ‘Tohfa’ and ‘Qaidi’ among others.

“Aise toh aadmi life mein doich time bhaagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho!” from ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, “Tumhari loot maar ko khatam karke, tumhari zabardasti ki hukumat ko ujaadne wala, himmatwala” from ‘Himmatwala’, “Yeh chhe foot ka body ludkane ke liye chaar inch ka goli kam pad gaya, maloom?” from ‘Agneepath’ etc. are among the few in the deluge of his arsenal of crass humour filled dialogues which were and still are wildly popular among the masses.

In a mass of a plethora of actors plying their trade in the movie arena known as Bollywood, only a few actually reach the farthest stars; there are only a few to be accredited with such a titular recognition, and Kader Khan is definitely one of those few.

A man who shared the space on both sides of the screen, he has achieved far more than anyone can ever foresee. He is a recipient of Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue and Best Comic role. This colossal star needs to be saluted with utter respect.