Sat, 23 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Kailash Satyarthi Advocates for Inclusive Anti-Trafficking Law

Kailash Satyarthi Advocates for Inclusive Anti-Trafficking Law
September 23
16:09 2017
The Bharat Yatra to ensure the realization of Surakshit Bachpan-Surakshit Bharat, led by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi flagged off from Guwahati on the twelfth day of the 35-day long march across India. He and his co-marchers were welcomed in Guwahati by Dr. Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University on Friday. The marchers joined Kailash Satyarthi to urge the youth of the country to step up and fight for children across India. They asked the people of Guwahati and the state of Assam to strive towards building a safe childhood and a safe India.

The march saw the participation of over 3000 youth and dignitaries walk to demand necessary rights for the youngest citizens of our country, with over 3 lakh people participating in the Yatra.

Emphasising on the need to push for a strong anti-trafficking bill, one that will adequately define punishment for the perpetrators and modes of redressal for the victims, the Nobel Peace Laureate said, “We are in this fight together and must fight against the darkness of abuse. The North-East is the mirror of the country and if we want to change India’s mind-set, we must start with a change in the North-East. The environment will change, when the ordinary people like you and me push for a change! Let us strive towards better, stronger and smarter laws for our children.”

Dr. Hazarika, welcoming K Satyarthi and speaking on the Bharat Yatra said, “It is an alarming indication of the progress of our country that we are in a situation where we have to have a program to save children, that we cannot say that our children are safe.”

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya lap of his Bharat Yatra March was flagged off at a function held at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya on Saturday. Zenith M Sangma, Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, was also present on the occasion.

Sports Minister Sangma lauded the mission and vision of BBA which are to create a child friendly society, where all children are free from exploitation and receive free and quality education; and to identify, liberate, rehabilitate and educate children in servitude through direct intervention, child and community participation, coalition building, consumer action, promoting ethical trade practices and mass mobilisation.

Satyarathi also announced that a BBA centre would also be opened at USTM.

