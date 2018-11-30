Kaling Moyong Reopens Renovated School Building

NET Bureau

The Association of Balek School Alumnae (ABSA) and well-wishers had come together and donated their time, money and skills to renovate school building including two classrooms and teachers’ common room of Balek Secondary School, Pasighat, one the oldest schools of the state (Estd. 1946).

Local MLA Kaling Moyong reopened today renovated building in presence of DC Tamiyo Tatak, DDSE J. Yirang, Mentor Dr. YR Darang, Headmaster Kalom Ering, retired bureaucrats, GBs and members of SMC and ABSA.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, MLA Moyong said it was a great day for us as all were elated to see a large percentage of the school is restored and renovated. He appreciated the president and secretary of ABSA, Kaling Dai and Oshong Doming respectively and their associates for their noble efforts adding that renovating the building, former classmates have brought back learning environment for the present generation and a sense of school pride for themselves.

In his advisory note to the students, Kaling Moyong asked them to punctual, disciplined and study well informing them that government has readopted detention policy. He also advised the teaching community to adopt modern teaching methodology. The MLA gave sanction of fifty thousand to meet up pending CBSE affiliation renewal purpose and further assured the school community to continue his support for sustainable development and to ensure basic amenities are available in the school.

DC Tamiyo Tatak discouraged absenteeism.

“When you miss school, you miss what you need to know to learn the next thing”. “You must keep the school clean and beautiful and maintain decorum and respect your parents, teachers and elders,” Tatak said adding that they must be refrain from drug and alcoholism.

The abuse of alcohol and drugs has resulted in significant morbidity and mortality among adolescents worldwide. Rather, students must concentrate in career building and spare time for sports and games that promotes personality development and unity.

Earlier, Headmaster Kalom Ering presented a brief report on achievements and challenges being faced by the school while ABSA president Kaling Dai and SMC Chairman Bani Perme also spoke on the occasion. Retired DC Tani Ering, SE (PWD) Tapi Darang, retired ADCs Obang Dai and Oti Dai any many former students were present on the occasion and shared their views.