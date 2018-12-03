Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Kamala Harris Considering 2020 US Presidential Bid

December 03
16:15 2018
NET Bureau

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to have served at the US Senate recently said that she will make a decision about a potential US Presidential bid for the 2020 US presidential elections during the upcoming holiday season.

A Democrat, Harris represents the state of California.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” said Harris during an event in San Francisco, adding, ““And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.”

Kamala Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters’ preferred nominee to take on president Donald Trump’s re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

In October, she visited Iowa, South Carolina and Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

Image Credit: The Hill

Kamala Harris Presidential Elections US President US Senate
