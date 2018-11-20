Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Kamla Bailey Bridge to be Repaired

Kamla Bailey Bridge to be Repaired
November 20
12:28 2018
NET Bureau

Responding to the report about the All Kamle District Students’ Union’s plea to the chief minister to initiate steps for repair and maintenance the Bailey bridge over Kamla river in Tamen in Kamle district, the PWD (highway) chief engineer informed that the union road, transport & highways ministry has already sanctioned fund for repair and maintenance of four bridges on the Potin-Pangin road, “including the Kamla Bailey suspension bridge.”

In a press release, the CE said the work has already been awarded and the contractor has started the work from the Potin end.

“Minor maintenance and repair works, such as replacement of suspenders, fixing of bolts and pins, etc, have also started on the Kamla Bailey suspension bridge and the Subansiri Bailey bridge,” the CE said.

He informed that the major repair and maintenance works on the Kamla bridge would start within this month.

“However, considering the dilapidated condition and longevity of bridges, especially of Kamla Bailey suspension bridge and Subansiri Bailey bridge, the ministry has been requested for funding for total replacement or re-launching of entire bridge components,” he said.

The department said the deputy commissioner concerned was already apprised of the condition of the bridge and asked to “restrict and regulate load and traffic movement till total repair/maintenance and re-launching/replacement of entire bridge component is done.”

