Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Kamrup DC Reviews India Vs West Indies Match Preparation in Guwahati

June 06
11:47 2018
Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Virendra Mittal presided over a review meeting at ACA stadium Barshapara on Tuesday on the preparation of one day International Cricket Match which will be played between India and West Indies at Barshapara ACA Stadium on October.

The meeting was held in between Dist. Administration, Assam Cricket Association and with various departments regarding infrastructure development issues related with the said cricket match.

DC Mittal reviewed all the ongoing works carried out by various departments like PWD (R), Water Resource, APDCL, GMC etc.

Besides he has emphasized all work to be accomplished one month before the match.

As it is a Day and Night match thus he asked GMC officials to put sufficient light in an around the stadium.

For the smooth conveyance of the spectators and the players all roads are leading to the stadium to be refurbished.

DC also gives importance for the widening of certain roads which are quite narrow. He further suggested APDCL officials to remove the light posts which may vulnerable for commuters.

“I will review the progress of the works in every 15 days in which the officials will have to submit their progress report,” he informed.

Joint Commissioner of Police Diganta Bora, Assam Cricket Association’s General Secretary P. Burha Gohain and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

0 Comments

