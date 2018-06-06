Kamrup District Administration to Observe International Yoga Day

Kamrup Metropolitan Dist. Administration will observe the District Level 4th International Yoga Day’2018 at Sonaram H.S. School field on June 21.

The main objectives of celebrating the Yoga Day is to create awareness about Yoga amongst the people. The theme of this year Yoga is “Promoting Health and Happiness through Yoga”.

For the smooth celebration of 4th International Yoga Day in the district an important meeting of the district administration was held with the concern stake holder at Circuit House, in presence of District Development Commissioner, Bijoya Choudhury, ADC incharge of Health PP Kathkatia, G Kayshyap, R Konwar, ACP City Police U Baruah, Jt. Director Health G. Saikia, Inspector of Schools B Gogoi Bhuyan along with other officials of various departments and representative from Patanjali Yoga Pith, Art of Living, Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre etc. DC Mittal asked wholehearted support from each and every department in the meeting.

He further allotted departmental works to be done for the celebration of Yoga Day. The Block wise celebration of Yoga Day also discussed in the meeting.

To maintain the common protocol of Yoga the paramilitary forces will be trained by the Yoga Chariyya at the same venue from 18th to 20th June 7 am to 9 am.

DC also ordered the concern department to accomplish their works like installation of toilet, PA system, erection of tent of rostrum etc. on time.