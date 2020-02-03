‘ Kane Williamson is the perfect man to lead New Zealand ’ – Virat Kohli after clinching the T20I series

NET Bureau

After India flagged off their 2020 campaign by thrashing Australia in the ODI and T20I series at home, all eyes were on Virat Kohli and Co. to dazzle in their first overseas series of the year against New Zealand. It was not an uphill task for the Men in Blue to carry on their sublime form as India pulverized New Zealand on their home soil by whitewashing the Kiwis in the five-match T20I series.

After clinching the series in the third T20I itself, India cruised to a Super Over victory in the fourth match followed by a seven-run victory in the fifth and final encounter of the series. However, the sight of India crashing out from ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final was still fresh in the mind of all Indian fans.

No Indian can forget the glimpse of a teary-eyed MS Dhoni walking back to the pavilion– along with India’s hopes of winning the semi-final– after Guptill’s brilliant throw decided India’s fate in the World Cup.

However, before the start of the T20I series, skipper Virat Kohli had ruled out the prospect of avenging the World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand. “Honestly, even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice, you can’t get into that zone,” Kohli had said prior to the series.

Kohli already shares a great camaraderie with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. In the fifth and final T20I, when both the players did not feature in the encounter, Kohli and Williamson won the hearts of every cricket fan by sitting together outside the boundary rope and having a chat with each other.

‘Kane and I have similar philosophies’: Virat Kohli

Mulling over his chat with Williamson, Kohli pointed out in the post-match presentation that he and the Kiwi skipper have similar mindsets. Kohli also opined that Williamson was the perfect choice to lead the BlackCaps and New Zealand cricket is certainly in safe hands.

“Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language,” said Kohli after clinching the T20I, as quoted by The Indian Express.

“Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team.”

“He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against,” added the Indian skipper.

Source: Crictracker