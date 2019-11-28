Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi in trouble? Court grants Jayalalithaa’s niece permission to sue makers

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi in trouble? Court grants Jayalalithaa's niece permission to sue makers
November 28
16:19 2019
NET Bureau

Thalaivi, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, has run into trouble. The News Minute reports that the Madras High Court granted the late leader’s niece Deepa permission to file a civil suit against the makers of the film.

Now, Deepa can sue director AL Vijay of Thalaivi as well as the makers of other projects on Jayalalithaa’s life. This comes after she moved the Madras High Court earlier this month, seeking a stay on two projects in the making on Jayalalithaa’s personal and political journey – Thalaivi as well as a web-series directed by Gautham Menon.

Deepa said in her affidavit that neither Vijay nor Menon took her consent, and that they do not have any legal right to depict the life of Jayalalithaa on celluloid. She added that she wants the makers to seek her permission and submit the entire script to her.

The first look posters and teaser of Thalaivi dropped on the web last week. The video began with Kangana recreating Jayalalithaa’s iconic song from the 1965 Tamil blockbuster Vennira Aadai and cut to a shot of her at a political rally. The biopic will trace her journey from films to politics.

Soon after the teaser was released, it sparked widespread criticism for the heavy prosthetics used by Kangana. Netizens had a field day, with jokes and memes being made on the same.

However, the actor’s sister Rangoli Chandel came out in her support and tweeted, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.”

In another tweet, she added, “So much positive feedback is amazing yes there will always be jealous haters but love is so much more than the hate.” Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020.

Source: Hindustantimes

