Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Kapil Sharma shares his Tawang experience on social media

November 06
17:06 2019
NET Bureau

Mesmerized by the beauty of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, took to Twitter to share pictures of his recent visit to Tawang. He was in Tawang to attend the  Tawang Festival, which deciphers the rich cultural and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. The 7th edition of the Tawang Festival was inaugurated by United States’ Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. The recently concluded three days festival  was marked by various cultural programmes and processions. In a series of tweet Kapil Sharma shared his experience in the Land of the rising sun.

Kapil Sharma while mentioning about the warm welcome he received at Tawang praised Chief Minister Pema Khandu and attributed him as the “coolest CM”.

He tweeted- Beautiful experience in #ArunachalPradesh with the coolest CM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji. Thank u for the warm hospitality sir love u  #tawang #tawangfestival #incredibleindia

Enjoying the first rays of the land of the rising sun, Kapil Sharma tweeted-

#ArunachalPradesh where the sun rises the first in our country. #GoodMorning #beautifularunachal #IncredibleIndia

During his visit to Tawang, Kapil Sharma also visited the Monastery, where he had a great time with the monks, who were busy taking selfies with him.

“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle and the life of the candle will not be shortened, happiness never decreases by being shared”  #Buddha   #peace #happiness #beautifularunachal #incredibleindia #arunachalpradesh #tawang #tawangfestival2019

 

Earlier he also shared a picture where he met soldiers of the Indian Army at Bumla Pass located at the Indo China Border.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also thanked him for embracing the festival. He wrote- It was wonderful hosting you in ‘the land of rising sun’. Thank you for your participation at the Tawang festival.

 

 

